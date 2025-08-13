Broad Street Speed Cameras set to be installed in September

Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Drivers speeding on Broad Street in Philadelphia will now be held liable starting in the fall.

According to sources, The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) has stated that speed cameras will be implemented along Broad street of Philadelphia to maintain traffic control and increase safety for residents. The PPA has shared where it plans to add 14 new speed cameras on the street this year.

They will start at Broad and Pattison streets in South Philly and go all the way up to Old York Road near Cheltenham Avenue, according to the PPA website, which includes the full list of locations.

Fines are expected to start at $100 and will increase depending on severity of offense.

Broad Street has seen “over one traffic death per month in 2024, more than Roosevelt Boulevard or any other city street,” according to the report.



Mayor Cherelle Parker signed the legislation for the speed cameras into law in June as part of her administration’s effort to improve public safety.

The Vision Zero report notes there will be a 60-day grace period for drivers once the cameras are switched on.