5 Songs By Carl Carlton That You Need On Your R&B Playlist

Source: Adam Bettcher / Getty

Funk and R&B singer Carl Carlton has died at 73, leaving behind a legacy that helped define soul and funk music across generations. His son, Carlton Hudgens II, confirmed the news on Sunday, Dec. 14, sharing a tribute on Facebook alongside a photo of his father. “RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton, singer of ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama,’” he wrote. “Long hard fight in life, and you will be missed.”

In another post, he added, “R.I.P. Dad, You can finally rest now. Always love you.” Carlton had suffered a stroke six years ago, though an official cause of death has yet to be announced by the singer’s family, according to PEOPLE and SoulTracks.

As we mourn the loss of this incredible music legend, here are 5 songs every R&B fan needs to know by Carl Carlton.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

1. “I Can Feel It” – 1971

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Born Carlton Hudgens in Detroit in 1952, Carlton began his music career at a young age, recording in the 1960s under the name Little Carl Carlton. He later dropped the nickname and found early success in 1971, when his single “I Can Feel It” reached the Billboard Soul Singles chart. The song was a raw, emotional expression of love and longing, showcasing the gritty, heartfelt vocal style that would become his signature.