The 8th annual Critics’ Choice Celebration of Black Cinema & Television brought out the heavy hitters and the new wave of Black Hollywood. There were several stars in attendance, from Teyana Taylor to Michael B. Jordan. Take a look at our favorite moments inside.

Source: Brianna Bryson/ LISA O’CONNOR/ Earl Gibson III

From the red carpet to the awards stage, Deadline reported that the atmosphere at the Fairmont Century Plaza this Tuesday night (Dec. 9) sparkled with style, pride, and powerful recognition. Celebrities, creatives, and fans caught every moment as the Black entertainment community gathered to honor excellence in film and television.

Stars like Teyana, Michael B. Jordan, and Damson Idris lit up the red carpet and later accepted awards that recognized their work’s impact. The energy pulsated through the venue. Events like this matter because they signal the importance of spotlighting Black talent, honoring legacy, and uplifting voices that are often overlooked.

The night belonged not just to the big names but also to those who have quietly built their careers with consistency and excellence. Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee received the Career Achievement Award for decades of shaping modern Black cinema. Meanwhile, emerging and established talents alike were honored. Ryan Coogler earned the Director Award for his bold vision, ensemble casts got love and supporting performances got their deserved shine.

Taylor’s presence brought fashion, grace, and confidence. She was part of the ensemble recognized for their work in One Battle After Another. Idris’ performance in F1 made waves, as he walked away with the Supporting Actor Award.

It wasn’t all red carpets and photos. The celebration was an affirmation of Black artistry, showing that our stories, in front of and behind the camera, have power. From first-time nominees to lifetime legends, this evening was a gathering of community and culture.

If you were paying attention, you witnessed a powerful resurgence of Black cinema and television making a profound impact.

They came in style, with substance, and in solidarity. For many in attendance and watching around the world, it was a reminder that Black excellence is not a genre. It’s a legacy, a movement, and a living, breathing force pushing Hollywood forward.