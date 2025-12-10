Philly coach speaks out after players arrested in Florida for stealing

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Eight members of the Philadelphia youth football team, the United Thoroughbreds, were arrested in Polk County, Florida, on December 6, 2025, for allegedly stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

The incident occurred just hours before the team was scheduled to compete in the Prolifix Nationals championship game.

The players, aged 13 to 15, reportedly worked in two groups to commit the theft. Surveillance footage revealed that one group made a legitimate purchase and then met the other group in the store’s middle, where they began concealing items in a Dick’s Sporting Goods bag. Some players also hid merchandise in backpacks and clothing. Law enforcement detained three players as they exited the store with stolen goods, while the remaining five were arrested inside.

The stolen items included high-value sports gear such as Nike fleece hoodies, football gloves, and lip guards, totaling $2,296.07. The players were charged with felony retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Due to their arrests, they were unable to participate in the championship game, which their team lost 26-6.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Bynes has been the offensive coordinator for the Olney-based United Thoroughbreds for six years, said the teens have to face the consequences for their actions.

“We strive on discipline, prayer and schoolwork too,” Bynes said.

Bynes said he went to go wake the boys up for prayer when he found that eight of them were not in their beds.

“I got a phone call simultaneously saying that, ‘Hey coach, can you come get us from from Dick Sporting Goods?’ And when I got there, that’s when I found out everything that was going on,” Bynes recalled.

The players, who had no prior criminal records, will need to return to Florida to face the charges. Their coach, Raekwon Bynes, confirmed the team’s participation in the tournament and notified the players’ parents about the incident.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd criticized the players’ actions, stating, “Instead of representing their team with pride, they chose to steal. Let this be clear: it doesn’t matter if you’re from here or visiting, if you break the law in Polk County, you will be arrested and held accountable.”

READ MORE:

RELATED: Armed Robbers Steal $5K Cash from West Philly McDonald’s

RELATED: REPORT: Thieves Are Using Key Fobs To Steal Cars In Philly Area

RELATED: [VIDEO] Suspects Wanted for Stealing Copper Wire from “The Portal” in Philadelphia

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025