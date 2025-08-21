Armed Robbers Steal $5K Cash from West Philly McDonald’s
Philadelphia Police are investigating a cime after two armed robbers held up a McDonald’s in West Philadelphia.
Police believe they got away with $5,000 in cash.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 5600 block of Vine Street.
Authorities reported that none of the employees on duty were hurt.
Detectives say the robbers drove off in a Nissan.
If you have any information on the suspects, authorities ask that you come forward. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip [CLICK HERE]
