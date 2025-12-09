Jalen Hurts Makes History Despite Eagles Loss

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts made history last night despite the Eagles 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Midway through the second quarter, Hurts threw an interception over the middle to Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand, who fumbled during the return. Hurts recovered the ball but fumbled it back to the Chargers as he was hit.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Hurts is the first player to commit two turnovers on the same play dating to 1978, which is as far back as its research goes.

Hurts took full accountability during his postgame interview, letting the media know that as the leader of the team, he was unable to get his team into the end zone.

Love Football? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I didn’t play well enough. Too many turnovers,” Hurts said. “Lots of opportunities, especially when we get on the other side of the 50 and I wasn’t able to get us in the box.”

It certainly wasn’t all on Hurts.

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown had multiple drops, including one that led to an interception and another in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. He took accountability afterward.

“That last one in the end zone … that one hurt the most,” Brown said. “I’m more than capable of making those plays.

“I made some plays, but I wasn’t great when it mattered.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni offered his perspective on Hurts.

“This game is the ultimate team game. It’s never just on one person,” Sirianni said. “Ultimately, he always has the ball in his hands and I know he’ll wear a lot of that and own that, and I’ve got to do a better job of helping him in those scenarios.”

The Eagles have now dropped three straight to fall to 8-5. Though they remain in good position over the Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) in the NFC East. Their next game is at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

MORE JALEN HURTS READS:

RELATED: Jalen-isms: Jalen Hurts Best Quotes as a Philadelphia Eagle

RELATED: Jalen Hurts on never wearing Super Bowl LIX ring: “I’ve Moved On”

RELATED: Internet Reacts to Jalen Hurts being named to the 2025 TIME100 most influential people list

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025