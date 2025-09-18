Jalen-isms: Jalen Hurts Best Quotes as a Philadelphia Eagle

Jalen Hurts has undoubtedly won over the fanbase of Philadelphia to lead the Eagles to another Lombard trophy. The 4 year veteran is known for is big plays, contagious charisma, and tattooable quotes. Hurts has the ability to say the right things at the right times. Whether that be motivating his teammates, or satisfying fans with his post-game interviews.

Our team at RNB Philly compiled a list of the best Jalen Hurts Quotes since entering the NFL.

1. “Keep the main thing, the main thing.”

Simply put, Jalen Hurts encourages people to focus on what the most important matters, and everything else with fall into place the exact way it should. In Jalen’s case, the main thing is mastering the immediate job, and leading the team to the promise land.

2. “I had a purpose before everybody had an opinion”

The now trademarked phrase has now become a go-to phrase for anyone dealing with critics. Way before the analysts offered any opinion of Hurts and his play on the football field, he was a young man with goals and, self-critical element about him that doesn’t allow anyone’s opinion of his performance to impacted him at all.

3. “The rent is due everyday”

A more detailed synonymous sentence to the phrase “you get out what you put in”, Hurts refers to ‘putting the work in’ everyday to master his craft in route to becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today.

4. “10 percent of life is what happens to you, 90 percent is how you respond.”

Hurts said this in response to one of the worse losses of the 2023 season. Instead of throwing teammates under the bus, and complaining about what the team could have done better, he acknowledges that the team has learned from the lost and will take the appropriate measure to rectify the issue.

5. “Be humble in everything that you do.”

A stoicness attributed to his father, Jalen Hurts leans on not being too high or low, but remaining humble in approach, action, and result.

6. “You either win or you learn.”

After a crushing defeat from the Kansas City Chiefs, hurts responded to this kids question with an answer that all of us adults could take heed to when receiving the short end of the stick.

7. “We have a standard for ourselves, and it only rises.”

Speaking to his team after an exceptional win. Jalen Hurts reminds his team of ‘The Standard’ and encourages the Eagles to raise the bar higher and higher, until there is not competition other than whose standing in the mirror.

8. “I didn’t walk through all that fire just to smell the smoke.”

Hurt said this at the Maxwell football awards, insinuating that he did not get all the way to the Super Bowl to lose.

9. “Shouldn’t be sh*t to fear when you done already put the work in.”

In a conversation with the newly acquired RB Saquon Barkley, Hurts responded to Barkley question in which he asked, “you think you fearless”?. His response was perfect for someone who is always prepared, basically saying ‘stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready. 10. “He came down on his back, but he came up in the clutch” Jalen Hurts, speaking on his teammate Devonta Smith, had a near perfect response when a report asked to speak on Smith’s toughness after leaving and returning to the game after a hard fall. [CLICK HERE TO WATCH]