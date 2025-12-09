Argument between employees leads to stabbing outside South Philadelphia Walmart

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Philadelphia police are investigating a violent altercation that occurred outside a Walmart store in South Philadelphia on Monday night, December 8, 2025.

The incident, which took place on the 1600 block of Christopher Columbus Boulevard, involved two female employees and escalated into a stabbing.

According to authorities, the two women had just clocked out of their shifts when an argument ensued between the two, which then turned physical. During the altercation, one of the women stabbed the other in the back and stomach.

The injured employee was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition.

The other employee was taken into custody at the scene, and police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to the violent encounter.

Police have yet to reveal the identities of the individuals and no further details about the nature of their dispute have been provided.

Walmart also has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for details

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025