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2 people hurt in small plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia



A small plane crash in Philadelphia’s Torresdale neighborhood left two people injured, including an off-duty police officer. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Fluehr Park at Grant and Torresdale avenues.

The Piper PA-28 training aircraft, operated by Fly Legacy Aviation, experienced engine failure over the Delaware River, forcing the instructor and student pilot to attempt an emergency landing. The plane struck a tree during the landing, causing significant damage. Both individuals were hospitalized with serious injuries but were reported to be alert and oriented.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson confirmed there was no fire, though a small fuel spill required a hazardous materials task force. Fly Legacy Aviation has launched an investigation into the engine failure, emphasizing their commitment to safety.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the park as crews continue their work at the crash site.