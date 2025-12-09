Philadelphia’s FIFA World Cup match schedule revealed

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Philadelphia is gearing up to host six thrilling matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the iconic Lincoln Financial Field, temporarily renamed “Philadelphia Stadium” for the tournament. Here’s a breakdown of the match schedule and the teams set to play in the City of Brotherly Love:

Group Stage Matches:

June 14, 2026 : Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador (Group E)

: Côte d’Ivoire vs. Ecuador (Group E) June 19, 2026 : Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C)

: Brazil vs. Haiti (Group C) June 22, 2026 : France vs. FIFA Playoff Winner 2 (Group I)

: France vs. FIFA Playoff Winner 2 (Group I) June 25, 2026 : Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire (Group E)

: Curaçao vs. Côte d’Ivoire (Group E) June 27, 2026: Croatia vs. Ghana (Group L)

Knockout Round:

July 4, 2026: Round of 16 match, coinciding with the 250th Anniversary of the United States.

Host City Executive and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 CEO Meg Kane said the announcement marked the final major piece of planning for Philadelphia’s World Cup preparations, almost seven years after the city submitted its bid to host.

Kane said the city will coordinate closely with Welcome America to ensure World Cup events complement, rather than compete with, 4th of July and Major League Baseball All-Star weekends.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She also wanted to make mention that with the influx of traffic coming into the city, Kane’s goal is to provide smooth sailing for residents, regulars, and tourists traveling to and from the area to partake in the many festivities during the FIFA world cup.

“We can really start to plot that and make sure that for, both our tourists that may be coming but also for our residents, that we are maintaining the the quality of life and the ease of access that’s needed for day-to-day living, but also making sure that on these specific match days, the party is in Philadelphia, and you will want to be here,” she said.

Philadelphia’s matches promise a diverse showcase of global talent, featuring powerhouse teams like Brazil and France, as well as rising stars from nations like Ghana and Curaçao. The city is set to become a hub of international excitement, with fans from around the world gathering to celebrate the beautiful game.

MORE FIFA WORLD CUP READS:

RELATED: ArtPhilly to bring 5-week arts festival to Philly, What Now: 2026

RELATED: FIFA World Cup 26 Volunteer Center will be in Philly Fashion District

RELATED: DJ Jazzy Jeff talks Representing Philadelphia’s ‘Sonic ID’ for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025