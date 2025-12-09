Jersey Former Teacher Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

Authorities in Mercer County have arrested a 64-year-old former educator from Hamilton Township, identified as Mark Paulino, better known to the community as “Santa Mark,” on multiple charges of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators were alerted on December 4, 2025 that someone in Hamilton Township had allegedly uploaded suspected child pornography to the internet. Detectives quickly traced the activity to Paulino, prompting authorities to obtain a search warrant and execute it at his home on December 5 with the assistance of the Hamilton Township Police Department SWAT team.

During the search, investigators seized electronic devices and other materials considered to be “evidentiary value,” and Paulino was taken into custody without incident.

Paulino faces multiple charges: second-degree distribution of CSAM, second-degree possession with intent to distribute CSAM, third-degree possession of CSAM, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Formerly a longtime elementary school teacher in the Hamilton Township School District, Paulino retired in 2021. In recent years he had advertised himself as “Santa Mark,” offering holiday appearances, photography sessions, and event appearances for private and corporate events.

At this time, Paulino remains in custody and prosecutors plan to move to detain him ahead of trial.

Authorities are urging anyone with information relevant to the case to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor’s ICAC Unit at (609) 989-6568 — calls and tips may be submitted anonymously.

