ATL Artists Featured on Complex’s Best Hip-Hop Albums 2025
Atlanta continues to solidify its reputation as a hip-hop powerhouse, with several of its artists making waves on Complex‘s “Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2025” list. From the genre-defining creativity of Playboi Carti’s nostalgic masterpiece MUSIC to JID’s deeply personal and culturally rich God Does Like Ugly, these Atlanta-based talents have showcased the city’s unmatched ability to produce groundbreaking music. Whether it’s Che’s high-energy rage opus Rest In Bass or Metro Boomin’s celebratory A Futuristic Summa, the ATL sound remains as diverse as it is influential. These artists are not just representing their city—they’re shaping the future of hip-hop.
Here’s the short list of the Atlanta artists who made the cut
Playboi Carti – MUSIC
Ranked: #1
What Complex Said:
On MUSIC, Carti turns his focus to his past—specifically his upbringing in Atlanta—not necessarily in narrative or coming-of-age terms, but in concept. The result is one of the most nostalgic rap albums of the year, deeply indebted to the DatPiff-era Southern mixtapes that shaped him. The album is at its best when it fully embraces these influences. There’s the guitar flip from Ashanti’s 2004 track “Only U” on “COCAINE NOISE”; the standout remake of SpaceGhostPurrp’s street classic “Fuck Taylor Gang” on “CRANK”; a homage to Bankroll Fresh on “WALK”; and the sped-up flip of Rich Kidz’s “Bend Over”—probably the most 2010-sounding track ever—on “LIKE WEEZY.” All gas. – Dimas Sanfiorenzo
JID – God Does Like Ugly
Ranked: #5
What Complex Said:
God Does Like Ugly is as much an exploration of who JID is at this point in his life and career as it is an oral history of his family and the city of Atlanta. Songs like “Sk8,” featuring Ciara and EarthGang, tap into the city’s rollerskating culture; “Glory” brings listeners into the Black church through real sermon samples; and “On McAfee” finds JID embracing the next generation of Atlanta rap alongside Baby Kia. The album comes full circle with “For Keeps,” which reflects on JID’s journey and introduces us to his present life as a new father. JID has always told his story through his music, and with God Does Like Ugly, he delivers one of the most transparent and compelling chapters of that story yet. —Jordan Rose
Metro Boomin – A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz)
Ranked: #7
What Complex Said:
His endlessly joyous, playful, celebratory mixtape is the lightest, airiest project he’s ever released, and it might also be his best. Rather than letting the sepia tinge of nostalgia act as the thing itself, though, Metro uses the Atlanta rap world he grew up in as a springboard, a way to invite the many sides of his style into an all-day BBQ. Put on a song like “I Want It All,” “My Lil Shit,” or plenty of others and try not to crack a smile. After a seemingly deathly serious 2024, Metro Boomin is all good vibes here. —Will Schube
Che – Rest In Bass
Ranked: #16
What Complex Said:
Frankly, rage tapes are generally tough to get through from top to bottom. Singular moments usually make for its motion. But RIB isn’t just noise—this is rage done right. Vocally, Che blitzes through each track with a presence that keeps you hooked, especially on standouts like “SLAM PUNK,” “BOSSUPPP,” and “HELLRAISER” with OsamaSon. It’s hyper-curated and wildly energetic, compacting the genre’s best elements and fine-tuning it for the next generation. All hail the “BASS GOD.” —Jon Barlas
Ken Carson – More Chaos
Ranked: #17
What Complex Said:
With a greater emphasis on his technical ability amidst the hellish, raw energy the album exerts, there’s one line that personifies this evolution most: “Hard work beats talent, so I work hard.” “K-HOLE” is just a glimpse at Carson recognizing how far he’s come, and on More Chaos, he’s reaped the rewards of the grind.—Jon Barlas
Young Thug – UY Scuti
Ranked: #35
What Complex Said:
The peak So Much Fun days may be behind us, but Young Thug still has life in him. UY Scuti, his first album since the end of the YSL ordeal, finds Thug trying to recapture the magic of earlier eras, with some spotty results. But the album shines most when he leans into introspection. On “Sad Spider,” he zeroes in on those who betrayed him; “Catch Me I’m Falling” has him confronting the trauma of fighting the RICO case; “Whaddap Jesus” is a triumphant, nostalgic reunion with former foe YFN Lucci; and the album’s centerpiece, “Miss My Dogs,” finds Thug rapping in specific, gutting fashion about the friends he hurt over the jailhouse leaks.—Antonio Johri
