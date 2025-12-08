Philly School Board Approves Landmark Contract for Principals

Source: KYLIE COOPER / Getty

The Philadelphia Board of Education has officially approved a new contract for the city’s school principals and administrators, marking a significant investment in the leadership of the district’s schools. The agreement, ratified by the board this week, comes after months of negotiations with the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA) and signals a renewed commitment to retaining top talent within the School District of Philadelphia.

The new contract runs through August 2027 and provides substantial salary increases for principals, assistant principals, and other school-based administrators. Under the terms of the agreement, members will see a cumulative salary increase of nearly 14% over the life of the contract. This bump in pay is designed to make Philadelphia more competitive with surrounding suburban districts, which have historically lured experienced leaders away with higher compensation packages.

Beyond the numbers on the paycheck, the contract addresses critical working conditions that have been points of contention for years. It includes improved provisions for professional development, ensuring that school leaders have the resources and training necessary to navigate the complex challenges of urban education. Additionally, the agreement establishes clearer pathways for performance-based incentives, rewarding leaders who drive student achievement and foster positive school climates.

Reactions to the deal have been largely positive on both sides of the table. Board President Reginald Streeter praised the agreement as a vital step toward stabilizing the district’s leadership pipeline. “Our principals are the backbone of our schools,” Streeter noted in a statement. “Investing in them is directly investing in our students. This contract respects their hard work and dedication while ensuring we can attract the best leaders for our communities.”

CASA, the union representing the administrators, also celebrated the approval. Union leadership highlighted that the contract acknowledges the expanding role of the modern principal, who often serves not just as an educational leader but as a social worker, community liaison, and facility manager. The improved benefits and working conditions are seen as a victory for the profession, acknowledging the heavy lift required to lead Philadelphia’s schools effectively.

For the broader educational community, this contract offers a sense of stability. High turnover among principals has long been cited as a barrier to sustained school improvement in Philadelphia. By securing a long-term agreement with competitive wages, the district hopes to keep experienced leaders in the buildings where they are needed most, fostering the deep community connections that are essential for student success.

This approval represents more than just a financial transaction; it is a statement of value. In a district that serves a predominantly Black and Brown student population, stable and supported Black leadership is crucial. This contract empowers those leaders to focus on what matters most: creating safe, rigorous, and nurturing environments where every student can thrive.

