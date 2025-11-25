School District of Philadelphia reaches tentative agreement with principals union

Source: KYLIE COOPER / Getty

The School District of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA), the union representing nearly 1,000 principals, assistant principals, and other administrators, have reached a tentative four-year contract agreement. This marks the end of a three-month bargaining stalemate, during which union members worked without a contract following the expiration of their previous agreement in August.

The new agreement includes across-the-board salary increases, addresses wage equity for experienced administrators, and incorporates language recognizing the critical role of school leaders in the educational process. CASA President Robin Cooper highlighted the importance of the deal, stating that it affirms the dedication and innovative leadership of administrators, who are pivotal in driving both student and teacher success.

Superintendent Tony Watlington expressed optimism about the agreement, emphasizing that it provides stability and momentum to advance the district’s five-year strategic plan, “Accelerate Philly.” He also noted that the deal honors the commitment of CASA members while maintaining strong financial stewardship.

The tentative agreement will be presented to union members for a vote in early December. This development follows the district’s recent multi-year contracts with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers and the School Police Association of Philadelphia, signaling progress in labor relations within Pennsylvania’s largest school district.

