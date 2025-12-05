Philly School Safety Officer Shot 11 Times Shares Remarkable Story of Survival

Source: Jessica Kourkounis / Getty

A Philadelphia school safety officer is on an incredible journey of recovery, showing immense courage after being shot 11 times in a brutal attack. Officer Craig Romanczuk, a veteran in law enforcement, was on his overnight patrol with the School District of Philadelphia on June 29 when he stopped to help someone he thought was in need.

The incident occurred on Columbus Boulevard when a car approached Romanczuk’s vehicle. The driver signaled for help, and as the dedicated officer opened his car door to assist, he was met with a hail of bullets. The harrowing experience left him with life-threatening injuries. “I thought, ‘I’m glad that’s over,’ and I felt more bullets hit me,” Romanczuk recounted. One bullet tore across his chest, while another went through his collarbone, Adam’s apple, and out through his teeth. “I went, ‘Oh, that hurts so much, and I don’t think I’m going to live,’ and then he shot me again, and it went out my nose.”

Even after being gravely wounded, a thought for his family spurred him to action. “I’m thinking about my kids, I didn’t get a chance to tell them I love them,” he said. He managed to drive about 100 feet before crashing. His survival is nothing short of miraculous, involving an eight-hour surgery to repair a damaged artery, a month-long stay at Jefferson Hospital, and another month in rehabilitation. He recently underwent a five-hour surgery for new teeth.

In July, authorities arrested Giansteban Ariza in connection with the shooting, charging him with attempted murder and other offenses. Legal proceedings are ongoing. Initially, prosecutors requested a $5 million bail for Ariza. A judge later lowered it, but an emergency stay filed by prosecutors has kept Ariza in custody pending a hearing to argue for his bail to be increased back to its original $1.95 million.

Despite the traumatic event, Officer Romanczuk’s spirit remains unbroken. With nearly 50 years of combined experience with the Philadelphia Police and the school district, he has no plans to retire. His commitment to public service is as strong as ever. “Do I have regrets? No,” he stated firmly. “I would probably do that again, stop and help people.” His resilience and unwavering dedication serve as a powerful inspiration to the entire Philadelphia community.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025