God Forgives, 50 Cent Don’t! Social Media Erupts With Viral Tweets, Videos & Reactions To ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Docuseries

Everyone’s buzzing over Netflix‘s shocking new 4-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning from perennially petty Diddy arch nemesis Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson who served as executive producer on the trending release.

In one of the pettiest side quests ever, the polarizing rapper teased the buzzy docuseries for months while trolling Diddy during his trial before announcing the official release on Instagram last month.

“They said I was capping, what happened? GLG GreenLightGang 🎥 G-Unit Film & T @50centaction,” wrote the rapper in the caption aimed at critics who thought the project wouldn’t happen.

For years, Jackson and Combs have traded shade during their long-running feud, rooted in Jackson’s longtime critiques of the Bad Boy founder’s business practices.

As you can see in 50’s now-viral interview with Good Morning America, the hitmaking rapper-turned-savvy mogul relished the opportunity to be the one behind Diddy’s ‘reckoning.’

“If I didn’t say anything, you would interpret it as Hip-Hop is fine with his behaviors,” said Jackson in an exclusive interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts. “There’s no one else being vocal. So, you would look at it and just say … ‘mind your business,’ or ‘lemme not say nothin’ about nothin’,’ or those things that would allow an entire culture to register as if they’re for that behavior.”

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Alexandria Stapleton, the explosive docuseries features never-before-seen footage from the days leading up to Combs’ indictment and arrest along with exclusive interviews with former Diddy colleagues, confidants, and victims.

Check out the trailer below:

How do you feel about the Doc? Which part shocked you the most? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the trending Doc on the flip.