Here’s Why the Philadelphia 76ers Were Fined $100K by the NBA

NBA penalizes 76ers for violating injury reporting rules on Embiid's status.

Sixers have history of such violations, leading to larger fine.

Transparency in injury reporting is crucial for fans and sports betting.

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

The NBA made it clear this week that they are not playing games when it comes to the rules.

The league office hit the Philadelphia 76ers with a hefty $100,000 fine on Friday. The issue? The team failed to follow league policy regarding injury reporting for their superstar center, Joel Embiid.

This latest fine stems from the big man’s return to the court. Embiid had been out of action for weeks after undergoing a procedure on his left knee. When the Sixers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Tuesday, the reigning MVP made his highly anticipated comeback. The problem wasn’t that he played, but rather how the team announced it.

RELATED: NBA to Investigate Joel Embiid’s Participation with the Philadelphia 76ers

According to ESPN, the Sixers violated league rules by failing to accurately disclose Embiid’s availability status leading up to the game. For most of the day, he was listed as “out” on the official injury report. It wasn’t until late in the afternoon that his status suddenly shifted to “questionable,” and shortly after, he was in the starting lineup helping his squad secure a win.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The league takes this seriously because transparency is key in today’s game. With sports betting becoming a massive part of the industry and fans paying top dollar to see their favorite players, the NBA demands that teams be upfront about who is suiting up. When a star like Embiid flips from “out” to “playing” at the last minute without proper notice, it raises eyebrows in the league office.

This isn’t the first time Philly has found themselves in hot water over this exact issue. The franchise has a history of violating injury reporting rules, which the NBA noted was a factor in the size of this $100,000 penalty. They faced similar fines in the past, including during the 2022 playoffs.

While the fine is a hit to the organization’s wallet, the good news for the community and Sixers fans is that Embiid is back on the floor. However, moving forward, the front office will need to make sure their paperwork is as sharp to keep their pockets in tact.

MORE SIXERS READS:

RELATED: Sixers Have 16 Back-to-Back Games; Tied for most in NBA

RELATED: Sixers Could Force Embiid into ‘Medical Retirement’ in 2025-2026 if Knee Injury Persists

RELATED: 76ers Reportedly Regret Joel Embiid Extension As Knee Problems Persist, Fans Question If The Process Is Over

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025