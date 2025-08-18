Sixers Have 16 Back-to-Back Games; Tied for most in NBA
As the Sixers take the necessary steps to ensure that they have a healthy roster this season, the NBA is not making it any easier on the 76ers with their latest schedule release.
The NBA has scheduled the Sixers with 16 back-to-back games, which is tied for most in the league with the Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards.
This means they will play two games on consecutive days a total of 16 times. The high number of back-to-backs is significant because it could impact star player Joel Embiid, who has previously stated he may not play in back-to-backs.
RELATED: Sixers Could Force Embiid into ‘Medical Retirement’ in 2025-2026 if Knee Injury Persists
George was shut down last season after the Sixers were eliminated from playoff contention; as the 34-year-old has played through groin, finger and knee ailments, battling multiple injuries over the lat season.
However, the Sixers fanbase was not amused, believing that even if team fans had a manageable schedule, the Sixers injuries woes will continue.
“Paul Geargoe and Embiid was missing games even if their schedule was 1 game a week” __whitexwolf_ commented.
“Makes no difference, Embiid is barely gonna play and be on the verge of retirement. Pension P is already checked out from the game, collecting checks and starting his next career as a podcaster to chase his real passion”. _forexrex_ commented.
MORE SIXERS READS:
RELATED: Embiid Allegedly Shoves Reporter in Locker Room Over Comments Made About Late Brother
RELATED;Paul George on Free Agency: I’m Not Picking Charlotte
RELATED: Philadelphia 76ers Top 20 NBA Draft Picks of All-Time
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia
-
Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don't Smoke
-
Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025
-
JOIN OUR 100.3 WRNB TEXT CLUB FOR EXCLUSIVES!
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025