Former Sixers Player Ben Simmons Says He Would Return to Team ‘For Free’

Ben Simmons, the former Philadelphia 76ers star, has made headlines with a surprising statement about his willingness to return to the team that drafted him.

In a recent Instagram post, Simmons declared, “It ain’t about the $, I’d hoop there for free,” signaling his openness to rejoining the Sixers despite a tumultuous past with the franchise.

Simmons, currently a free agent, has faced significant challenges in recent years, including injuries and a decline in performance. His departure from the Sixers was marked by controversy, including missed training camps and a trade demand that led to a strained relationship with the organization. However, Simmons’ recent comments suggest a desire to move forward and potentially rebuild bridges with the team where he once thrived.

The Australian guard emphasized that his focus is on regaining full health before stepping back onto the court. “The focus is gettin’ the body to 100% before putting my health on the line again,” he shared. Simmons’ career has been hampered by a chronic back injury, which has limited his availability and effectiveness in recent seasons.

A return to Philadelphia could offer Simmons a chance to mentor the team’s younger players, including rising star Tyrese Maxey. Whether the organization is open to a reunion remains to be seen, but Simmons’ comments have certainly reignited discussions about his potential role in the NBA.

For now, Simmons remains focused on his recovery, but his willingness to play for the Sixers without pay shows his commitment to the sport and his desire to come home where it all started.

