Eagles Face Questions After Second Back-to-Back Loss of the Season

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a familiar, yet unwelcome, position. Following a 24-15 defeat to the Chicago Bears, the team has now lost back-to-back games for the second time this season, raising questions about their consistency as they head into the final stretch. Despite the setback, team leaders are calling for accountability and focus, not panic.

The recent loss highlighted struggles on the offensive side of the ball, particularly with turnovers. After the game, Head Coach Nick Sirianni was quick to take responsibility, emphasizing that the issues are collective rather than individual. “We all collectively have to do a better job and that’s going to be starting with us as coaches, starting with me as head coach, finding solutions to get the offense going,” Sirianni stated. He dismissed the idea of blaming a single player, adding, “It’s the greatest team sport there is and it’s never about one person. We all have to look internally, and all have to get better.”

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had an uncharacteristic two turnovers against the Bears, echoed the need for self-improvement. “I can’t turn the ball over, so the ultimate goal is to go out there and find a way to win,” Hurts said. He acknowledged the direct link between protecting the football and winning games. With a long weekend before their next matchup, Hurts made his intentions clear: “I’ll be working.” He stressed the importance of unity in the face of adversity. “We have to definitely stay together… no one ever said it was going to be easy, and we’ve got to embrace the challenge.”

While the consecutive losses are a point of concern, the locker room remains composed. Players emphasized that their season-long goals are still within reach, as they remain leaders in the NFC East. The message from Sirianni and Hurts is clear: the path forward involves embracing the challenge, correcting mistakes, and staying united. The team plans to use the extra time to regroup and find the solutions needed to get back on track and finish the season strong.

