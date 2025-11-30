Funniest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Thanksgiving 2025
Turkey With A Side Of Shenanigans! Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Thanksgiving 2025
It’s giving… thanks! Thanksgiving 2025 was stuffed with good vibes, low vibrational plates, and turkey day slayyys with a side of shenanigans that took over social media ahead of our annual unwrapping of Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey. Filled with gratitude and multiple plates of turkey, mac and cheese and greens, we watched Lil Jon and Busta Rhymes take over the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, turned up to GloRilla and Juvenile’s showstopping performances at the Bayou Classic, and swooned over Megan Thee Smitten Stallion throwing down in the kitchen for her man, her man, her mannn, Klay Thompson. The heart-eyed Houston hitmaker went all out for her baller boo, whipping up a smorgasbord of hot girl deliciousness for the entire family.
“I was really nervous because I was like ‘dang I’m really finna cook for my man and his whole family and I hope they like it because I really gotta show them that I really love they son,” she said in her reel.In an interview with ESPN Los Angeles, Klay’s dad and Lakers legend, Mychal Thompson, gushed over his potential daughter-in-law’s cooking during the broadcast of the Lakers vs. Mavericks game. While Meg and Klay’s mom, Julie, enjoyed some courtside girl time at the game, Mr. Thompson was busy showing love to Thee Hot Girl’s culinary skills.
“Thanksgiving dinner was the best Thanksgiving food I’ve ever eaten,” he said during the live broadcast. “Megan Thee Stallion should be Megan Thee Chef. It was unbelievable. She went out of her way to make sure everyone was fed. We had to take so many bags home there was so much food. It was one of the best Thanksgivings we ever had, thanks to Megan.”Was your Thanksgiving giving this year? How many low vibrational plates did you eat? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets from this year’s turkey day shenanigans on the flip.
