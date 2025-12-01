Bikergirl, a social media influencer who gained thousands of followers who kept up with her exploits online, has died in a horrific crash. According to still developing reports, Bikergirl took to the road last week but collided with another vehicle and lost control of her bike.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Bikergirl, real name Karen Sofía Quiroz Ramírez, shared with her fans that she would be without her glasses as she set off to film another clip. Although we couldn’t quite locate the post in reference, she reportedly wrote, “‘I hope I don’t crash because I’m driving without my glasses” before setting out on the road.

Ramirez was riding in the town of Floridablanca on November 26, which rests north of Bogota, and attempted to pass between two vehicles. In doing so, Ramirez lost control of the motorcycle and was hit by another oncoming vehicle. Paramedics attempted to revive her at the scene of the crash, but Ramirez would pass from her injuries.

More from Daily Mail:

Transport official Jahir Andrés Castellanos Prada said: ‘The most likely hypothesis for the accident is that the motorcyclist was travelling between two vehicles.

‘But this situation will be subject to an investigation. The Prosecutor’s Office will proceed to clearly and precisely determine the cause of this fatal traffic accident.

‘[We will] carry out the corresponding investigations, conduct the respective interviews with witnesses analyze the CCTV footage and determine if there was any type of responsibility on the part of the other drivers involved.’

Ramirez was 25.

Photo: @sofia_quiroz10/ Instagram

Bikergirl, Popular Motorcycle Influencer, Dies In Crash was originally published on hiphopwired.com