Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Signs CROWN Act, Banning Hair Discrimination

Pennsylvania has officially taken a stand against hair discrimination. Governor Josh Shapiro signed the CROWN Act into law, making the state the latest to legally prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles commonly associated with race.

The landmark legislation, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” explicitly bans discrimination against hairstyles like braids, locs, twists, and Afros in workplaces and schools. This move addresses long-standing issues where Black individuals have faced punitive actions, been sent home from school, or denied job opportunities because of their natural hair.

During the signing, Governor Shapiro emphasized that the CROWN Act is a critical step toward building a more equitable and inclusive commonwealth. He stated that no one should ever be made to feel lesser or be denied an opportunity because of how they wear their hair. This law ensures that Pennsylvanians can show up as their authentic selves without fear of prejudice.

Advocates celebrated the victory as a major win for racial justice. For years, community leaders and activists have pushed for these protections, arguing that policies banning natural hairstyles are a form of racial discrimination. They highlighted that hair is deeply tied to cultural identity and that penalizing natural styles unfairly targets Black individuals.

With the CROWN Act now law, schools and employers across Pennsylvania will be required to update their dress code and grooming policies to ensure compliance. The legislation provides a legal foundation for individuals to challenge discriminatory practices, marking a significant advancement in the fight for equality and self-expression in the state.

