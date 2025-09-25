Kamala Harris Explains Why She Ditched Josh Shapiro for Vice President

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

When then-Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz as her running mate last year, kicking Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to the curb, a lot of people wondered why.

In her new book, ‘107 Days,’ Kamala Harris finally explains why she ditched Josh Shapiro for her VP choice.

Harris describes Shapiro as “poised, polished, and personable,” all perfectly apt adjectives for him. But she claims that Shapiro told her that he wanted to be in the room for each and every decision that she made. “I told him bluntly that was an unrealistic expectation,” Harris writes in 107 Days. “A vice president is not a co-president. I had a nagging concern that he would be unable to settle for a role as number two and that it would wear on our partnership… I had to be able to completely trust the person in that role.”

Harris also shared that before she even had the chance to sit down with Shapiro, he asked the manager of the official vice presidential residence how many bedrooms there were in the compound and whether the Smithsonian would loan him art from its collection to decorate the place.

During an interview on Sunday, he told Meet the Press host Kristen Welker that he hasn’t read the book. And it doesn’t sound like he has any plans to.

