Philadelphia Police Take Action To Stop High-Tech Car Thefts

Published on November 7, 2025

Victim shoots and kills robbery suspect in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia police are stepping up efforts to fight a growing wave of high-tech car thefts. Their new campaign, “Together, We Can Prevent Auto Theft,” focuses on helping drivers protect their vehicles from thieves who use advanced tools to hack modern car systems.

Police say criminals are no longer just breaking windows or hot-wiring cars—they’re using technology to steal them in minutes. Thieves can now intercept or copy key-fob signals, reprogram a car’s computer, or use devices in “relay attacks” that extend the signal from a key fob inside a home to unlock and start a vehicle parked outside.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore warned that car thieves are evolving fast. “They’re using technology to take over keyless entry, copy your fob remotely, and drive off with your car,” he said.

While auto thefts in Philadelphia dropped from about 24,000 in 2023 to 14,000 in 2024, police say the latest cases involve more sophisticated tactics. In response, officers are going door-to-door in high-theft neighborhoods, handing out safety information, and sharing prevention tips on social media. They’re also planning workshops to show drivers how to safeguard their vehicles.

Police urge residents to take simple steps to protect themselves. Always lock your car, don’t leave it running and unattended, and park in well-lit areas. Keep your key fob away from doors and windows or inside a signal-blocking pouch (called a Faraday bag). They also recommend using visible deterrents like steering-wheel locks and OBD port locks that prevent thieves from reprogramming keys.

Lieutenant Brian Geer of the Major Crimes Unit said prevention depends on both awareness and action. “We need drivers to secure their vehicles—physically and digitally,” he explained.

The new campaign highlights how quickly car thieves are adapting to new technology. Police hope that by working with the community and spreading awareness, they can stay one step ahead and keep more cars—and drivers—safe on Philadelphia’s streets.

