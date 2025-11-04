Listen Live
Work

Commissioner Bethel Talks Auto Theft Campaign

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Commissioner Bethel Talks Auto Theft Campaign with Divine Martino
Source: R1 / R1

Commissioner Bethel stops by the My Philly Lawyer studios to speak with Divine Martino on the following: Debut of the New Police Uniforms – Five Year Strategic Plan – Auto Theft Campaign

Kevin J. Bethel is the Police Commissioner for the City of Philadelphia. Before this role, he served as the Chief of School Safety at the School District of Philadelphia. His leadership is highlighted on the Philadelphia Police Department’s official website and his active engagement is evident through his official social media presence

Watch the full interview below!

SEE ALSO

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
140 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
105 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close