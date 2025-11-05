Harrison Bader Tests Free Agency After Declining Mutual Option

Listen Live
Published on November 5, 2025

Phillies’ newest member of the team was short lived, as Outfielder Harrison Bader, known for his elite defensive skills and bursts of energy on the field, is officially a free agent.

Bader declined his mutual option for the 2025 season, opening the door for him to test the open market this offseason.

Bader, a native of Bronxville, New York, first made a name for himself with the St. Louis Cardinals. He won a Gold Glove in 2021, cementing his reputation as one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball. His speed and incredible range in center field make him a valuable asset for any team looking to strengthen its outfield defense.

After a trade sent him to the New York Yankees in 2022, Bader became a postseason hero with five home runs during their playoff run. However, his time in pinstripes was marked by injuries that limited his availability. In 2023, he was placed on waivers and claimed by the Cincinnati Reds, where he finished the season. On July 31, 2025, the Twins traded Bader to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for Hendry Mendez and Geremy Villoria

His decision to decline the mutual option is a calculated one. By entering free agency, Bader is betting on himself and the value his Gold Glove-caliber defense brings to the table. While his offensive numbers have fluctuated, his ability to track down fly balls and prevent extra-base hits is undeniable. Teams prioritizing run prevention will see him as a significant upgrade.

For the Phillies, losing Bader means a notable hole in the outfield. With the absence of a handful of the Phillies core members that were apart of that 2022 World Series run, the cluib will now need to decide whether to find a replacement through free agency, a trade, or by promoting from within their own system.

Check out a full list of the Philadelphia Phillies 2025 Free Agents below!

Player (8)PosAgePrev TeamPrev AAVTypeMarket ValueAAVArmBat/ThrowPrev WAR
J.T. RealmutoC34.6PHI$23,100,000UFA$12,932,124R
Kyle SchwarberLF32.7PHI$19,750,000UFA$24,902,992L
David RobertsonRP40.5PHI$15,942,857UFA$6,252,558R
Ranger SuarezSP30.2PHI$11,300,000UFA$26,926,949L
Max KeplerRF32.7PHI$10,000,000UFA$7,593,600L
Jordan RomanoRP32.5PHI$8,500,000UFA$2,777,667R
Jose AlvaradoRP30.4PHI$7,333,333CLUB / $9.0M$11,574,099L
Harrison BaderCF31.4PHI$6,250,000UFA$10,043,882R

