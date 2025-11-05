Listen Live
Local

Uchi Comes to Philly: Texas Sushi Sensation Opens in Fishtown

Published on November 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Chronicle
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The city of cheesesteaks and water ice is rolling out the red carpet for sushi. Uchi, the celebrated sushi restaurant with deep roots in Texas, is making it’s way to Philadelphia’s Fishtown section. Get ready, because this isn’t your average sushi spot. Uchi is bringing its innovative flavors and unmatched dining experience to Philly, and the excitement is real.

The Uchi story begins with one man: Chef Tyson Cole. Cole, a James Beard Award-winning chef, started his journey not in a fancy kitchen, but in a restored 1920s bungalow in Austin, Texas. He opened the first Uchi—which means “home” in Japanese—in 2003. His vision was to blend traditional Japanese techniques with fresh, global ingredients and a modern sensibility.

Uchi quickly became a crown jewel of the Austin dining scene, known for its creative dishes and high-quality fish. Cole’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of sushi earned him critical acclaim and a loyal following. The success in Austin wasn’t a fluke; it was the foundation of an empire.

From that single “home,” Uchi expanded its reach. New locations popped up in Houston, Dallas, Denver, and Miami, each one carrying the torch of innovation and quality. Now, Uchi has made its way to the Northeast, choosing Philadelphia as its next destination. This move signals not only the brand’s growth but also a recognition of Philly as a top-tier food city ready for something new.

Notable Dishes to Get Excited About

While the menu can change with the seasons, there are some signature items that have become legendary among Uchi fans.

  • Hama Chili: This is a must-try. It features yellowtail sashimi served with ponzu, Thai chili, and orange supremes. It’s a perfect explosion of spicy, citrusy, and savory flavors that wakes up your palate.
  • Machi Cure: Smoked yellowtail is paired with yucca crisps, Marcona almonds, and golden raisins for a dish that plays with texture and delivers a complex, smoky-sweet profile.
  • Kinpoko: Get ready for grilled king trumpet mushrooms served with a savory-sweet soy butter. It’s a testament to how Uchi can make even the simplest ingredients shine.
  • Jasmine Crème: For dessert, this dish featuring jasmine cream, cilantro granita, and pineapple is a refreshing and unexpected way to end your meal.

The menu is designed to be an adventure. The knowledgeable staff are happy to guide you through the offerings, helping you build a meal that suits your tastes. The daily specials are also a highlight, showcasing the freshest ingredients available that day.

READ MORE THINGS TO DO IN PHILLY:

RELATED: Philly is home to the first U.S. TKTS booth outside of New York City. Here’s how it works

RELATED: Xfinity Mobile Arena Debuts in South Philadelphia

RELATED: Your Guide to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Things to do in Philly

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
140 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
105 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
176 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

New Mexico State v USC
41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close