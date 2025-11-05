Uchi Comes to Philly: Texas Sushi Sensation Opens in Fishtown

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The city of cheesesteaks and water ice is rolling out the red carpet for sushi. Uchi, the celebrated sushi restaurant with deep roots in Texas, is making it’s way to Philadelphia’s Fishtown section. Get ready, because this isn’t your average sushi spot. Uchi is bringing its innovative flavors and unmatched dining experience to Philly, and the excitement is real.

The Uchi story begins with one man: Chef Tyson Cole. Cole, a James Beard Award-winning chef, started his journey not in a fancy kitchen, but in a restored 1920s bungalow in Austin, Texas. He opened the first Uchi—which means “home” in Japanese—in 2003. His vision was to blend traditional Japanese techniques with fresh, global ingredients and a modern sensibility.

Uchi quickly became a crown jewel of the Austin dining scene, known for its creative dishes and high-quality fish. Cole’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of sushi earned him critical acclaim and a loyal following. The success in Austin wasn’t a fluke; it was the foundation of an empire.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

From that single “home,” Uchi expanded its reach. New locations popped up in Houston, Dallas, Denver, and Miami, each one carrying the torch of innovation and quality. Now, Uchi has made its way to the Northeast, choosing Philadelphia as its next destination. This move signals not only the brand’s growth but also a recognition of Philly as a top-tier food city ready for something new.

Notable Dishes to Get Excited About

While the menu can change with the seasons, there are some signature items that have become legendary among Uchi fans.

Hama Chili: This is a must-try. It features yellowtail sashimi served with ponzu, Thai chili, and orange supremes. It’s a perfect explosion of spicy, citrusy, and savory flavors that wakes up your palate.

This is a must-try. It features yellowtail sashimi served with ponzu, Thai chili, and orange supremes. It’s a perfect explosion of spicy, citrusy, and savory flavors that wakes up your palate. Machi Cure: Smoked yellowtail is paired with yucca crisps, Marcona almonds, and golden raisins for a dish that plays with texture and delivers a complex, smoky-sweet profile.

Smoked yellowtail is paired with yucca crisps, Marcona almonds, and golden raisins for a dish that plays with texture and delivers a complex, smoky-sweet profile. Kinpoko: Get ready for grilled king trumpet mushrooms served with a savory-sweet soy butter. It’s a testament to how Uchi can make even the simplest ingredients shine.

Get ready for grilled king trumpet mushrooms served with a savory-sweet soy butter. It’s a testament to how Uchi can make even the simplest ingredients shine. Jasmine Crème: For dessert, this dish featuring jasmine cream, cilantro granita, and pineapple is a refreshing and unexpected way to end your meal.

The menu is designed to be an adventure. The knowledgeable staff are happy to guide you through the offerings, helping you build a meal that suits your tastes. The daily specials are also a highlight, showcasing the freshest ingredients available that day.

READ MORE THINGS TO DO IN PHILLY:

RELATED: Philly is home to the first U.S. TKTS booth outside of New York City. Here’s how it works

RELATED: Xfinity Mobile Arena Debuts in South Philadelphia

RELATED: Your Guide to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show