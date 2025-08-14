Xfinity Mobile Arena Debuts in South Philadelphia

Source: Isaac Wasserman / Getty

Philadelphia’s premier Southside sports stadium has officially rebranded under a new moniker: Xfinity Mobile Arena

The social media team for Xfinity Mobile Arena made the announcement today (Aug. 14) on Instagram.

“Big News: We are now Xfinity Mobile Arena, home to the Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers, Wings, and your next live entertainment experience.”

The arena, which opened in 1996, has hosted decades of major sports moments and entertainment events, including NBA and NHL games, NCAA championships, concerts, and national political conventions. It is also home to the Philadelphia Wings and Villanova men’s basketball.

“As we complete our historic relationship with Wells Fargo, we wanted to ensure that our new partner matched our enthusiasm for delivering world-class service to our fans and guests,” said Dan Hilferty, chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor.

As always, people who aren’t used to change aren’t that receptive to the rebranding of South Philly’s home of the Sixers and Flyers.

Source: Isaac Wasserman / Getty

“i’ll never forget you wells fargo center” deionte.swiggett commented.

“Comcast naming the arena after themselves is the most Comcast thing that Comcast could have done” frostyfromphilly wrote.

“First time it’s not been named after a bank. That’s a win!!” seanmcgraw317 highlighted.

This will be the fifth name for the arena. It was previously known as the CoreStates Center, the First Union Center and the Wachovia Center.

Do you like the new name change? Let us know in the comments below!

READ MORE:

RELATED; Wells Fargo Center is getting a new name: Xfinity Mobile Arena

RELATED: Wells Fargo Center signage removed as South Philly stadium rebrand begins

RELATED: Flyers and Sixers pick Las Vegas Sphere Designer for new South Philly arena

: