Teyana Taylor, Ciara, Angel Reese & More Stars Sizzle & Slay The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards
Fashion, sports, music, and Hollywood’s biggest stars descended upon New York City’s Museum of Natural History on Nov. 3 for the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, and it was nothing short of a glittering, star-studded affair. Standout looks came from A-listers including Stefon Diggs, Tamron Hall, and Teyana Taylor—who also hosted the evening’s event—among many others.
Hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the gala celebrates excellence in American fashion, and this year’s ceremony lived up to its legacy. Designers, stylists, and creative visionaries from across industries gathered to honor those who continue to push the boundaries of style and innovation. According to Harper’s BAZAAR, this year’s celebration was hosted by the multi-talented Teyana Taylor and presided over by CFDA chairman Thom Browne alongside CEO and president Steven Kolb.
The night’s top awards went to a mix of iconic names and fresh creative forces shaping the future of fashion.
Ralph Lauren took home the title of American Womenswear Designer of the Year, while Thom Browne was named American Menswear Designer of the Year. The Olsen twins, Ashley and Mary-Kate, were recognized as American Accessory Designers of the Year for their work with The Row. Hip-hop’s favorite “Fashion Killa” A$AP Rocky was honored with the esteemed Fashion Icon Award, while couture legend Donatella Versace received the prestigious Positive Change Award for her advocacy for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, sustainability, and support of young designers.
Here are a few of our favorite looks from the star-studded event.
Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor made a grand entrance worthy of her hosting duties. The actress and singer, 34, hosted the event in a show-stopping look, telling People exclusively that she was wearing a custom, “head-to-toe Thom Browne” fit when speaking on the red carpet Monday night.
“We came together to put this lovely look together, so I’m very, very excited,” added Taylor, who hosted the event at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
Her ensemble featured a white, structured jacket with oversized sleeves and a cinched waist, complete with a high collar and a few undone buttons from the neckline down. She paired it with a sleek, black, floor-length skirt embellished with silver, chain-like details that draped from her hip to her knees, mirroring the jeweled accents on her jacket. Completing her sophisticated look was an asymmetric black hat adorned with feathery detailing on the lid.
Take a look at a few more star-studded outfits after the flip.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky
The red carpet was brimming with unforgettable fashion moments. Rihanna turned heads in Alaïa, while A$AP Rocky arrived in a sharp Chanel suit, accepting his Fashion Icon Award in true style.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams opted for a sleek Ronny Kobo design that fit her like a glove.
Angel Reese
WNBA star Angel Reese stunned in a Sergio Hudson gown featuring a dramatic black train and a glittering corset bodice.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell radiated timeless glamour in a gleaming white oversized Alaïa trench coat paired with chic glasses and a perfectly styled bob.
Stefon Diggs
Cardi B’s baby daddy, Stefon Diggs, looked dashing in a dark blue Willy Chavarria suit with oversized pants and a structured blazer. The NFL player did not come to play on the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards this year.
Ciara
Ciara also exuded power, confidence, and poise in a white Sergio Hudson ensemble—a double-breasted blazer with strong shoulders and wide-leg trousers—balanced by an ivory fur coat draped elegantly over her arm.
Saweetie
Saweetie made a bold statement in a custom light blue gown designed by Terrence Zhou of BAD BINCH TONGTONG, featuring a cinched silhouette and a dramatic bubbled train.
Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall looked radiant in a gown by Indian designer Bibhu Mohapatra.
Olandria Carthen
And Love Island alum Olandria Carthen dazzled in a custom chocolate-brown strapless gown by Brandon Blackwood. The corseted dress accentuated her glowing complexion and paired perfectly with her chic bob.
From established icons to emerging innovators, the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards proved once again that American fashion continues to evolve, inspire, and define culture, one unforgettable look at a time.
