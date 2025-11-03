Eagles Acquire DB Jaire Alexander from Ravens

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their secondary by acquiring veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens. The trade, finalized just before the NFL trade deadline, also includes a 2027 seventh-round pick for the Eagles, while the Ravens receive a 2026 sixth-round pick originally belonging to Denver.

Alexander, 28, is a two-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All-Pro who spent the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers before joining the Ravens earlier this year. Known for his elite coverage skills, Alexander has played in 80 regular-season games, recording 12 interceptions and 70 passes defensed. His postseason experience includes standout performances, such as intercepting Tom Brady twice in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles, currently dealing with injuries in their defensive backfield, see Alexander as a key addition to their cornerback rotation. Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio now has a wealth of options, including Alexander, Quinyon Mitchell, and recent acquisition Michael Carter II, to strengthen the team’s pass defense.

Alexander’s debut with the Eagles will be highly anticipated, especially as the team faces his former squad, the Green Bay Packers, on Monday Night Football in Week 10.