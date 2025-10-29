Listen Live
Pop Culture

Skrilla Reveals the Original Story of ’67’, What It Really Means

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Philadelphia Rapper/ Songwriter Skrilla has finally addressed the world on the meaning of ’67’.

RELATED: Philly Dictionary: 30 Words You Need to Know in Philly

For nearly a year, kids having been confusing their, parents, grandparents, teachers, even each other with this random numerical sequence.

The 26 year old rapper sat down with lyric decoding guru’s of Genius, to breakdown the meaning of the 2025 word of the year.

RELATED: Dictionary.com Announces Its 2025 Word of the Year

What is “67”?

Skrilla told Genius that ’67’ is a nod to his entire thought process. Whether that be a representation of random thoughts or random correlations, Skrilla says that he got a kick out of recording the song.

“[67] just represents my brain.. like what comes up in my head” everybody that I played it for f****d wit’ it but it was like funny” Skrilla explained.

He ended up getting his ‘zombies’ (fan base) and preview of the song and it went viral before he could officially release the song.

“I liked it though so I end up leaking it on my instagram to see what my fans thought.. and that s**t went crazy.”

Watch Skrilla “Doot Doot (6 7)” Lyrics & Meaning | Genius Verified full video below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Real Rap: Top Philly Artists to Look for in 2025

RELATED: What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That’s Gone Viral

RELATED: What Is “Rizz?” The Story Behind Oxford’s Word Of The Year For 2023

RELATED: Police Break Up Kensington Crowd Gathering for Rapper Skrilla Music Video

RELATED: A Butta Beatdown: Stephen Fulton Becomes First-Ever Boxer to Fight in Timberlands

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

skrilla

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close