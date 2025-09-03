Listen Live
What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Dating Trend That’s Gone Viral

What is Shrekking?: Gen Z Newest Trend That's Gone Viral

Published on September 3, 2025

Couple walking by the waterfront at golden sunset
Source: KinoMasterskaya / Getty

Shrek serves as one of the most iconic fictional characters in American entertainment. However, the name has taken on a whole new meaning.

There has been many terms in the dating world ‘situationships, ‘ghosting‘, and now ‘Shrekking‘; But what does the orge from the fairy-tale land of Duloc, have to do with our dating woes? Let’s find out!

What is Shrekking? 

“Shrekking” is a new dating trend, coined from the movie Shrek, where individuals date someone they perceive as “less attractive” or “dating down” with the belief that this partner will treat them better due to the perceived gap in physical appearance. 

Similar to the plot of the fiction movie, Princess Fiona is precieved to be dating down as she gains an attraction to an unattractive ogre who has the personality to ultimately win her over. 

Japanese popular actress Norika Fujiwara
Source: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / Getty

The trend refers to the phenomenon of being “Shrekked,” which means this strategy backfired, and the person was still hurt or treated poorly despite dating someone they considered below their conventional standards. 

Who coined the term ‘Shrekking’?

The specific individual who first used the term “shrekking” is unknown, but the dating term was coined by Gen Z social media users and became a viral trend mid-2025.

Vanessa “Coach Vee” Antonio, a certified matchmaker and relationship coach, spoke to the uniqueness of Generation Z to be able to take what has already been an on going occurrence, and identify it, bringing situational awareness to life’s everyday struggles.

“I love this Generation because [Gen Z] has labeled happenings in our dating and relationship world that have been existing in the past.” Coach Vee explains.

Check out Coach Vee’s Love Hacks: The Toxic Truth Behind the New Dating Slang ‘Shrekking’

