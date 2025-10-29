Stolen vehicle hits ambulance, building in Center City Philly

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Police are on the search for multiple suspects after a stolen vehicle crashed into an ambulance headed to a hospital in Center City Philadelphia on Monday morning

According to officials, the incident happened Monday (Oct. 27) around 1:03 a.m., when an Acura RDX, believed to be stolen out of Winslow Township, New Jersey, traveled into the city.

Port Authority Police attempted to stop the vehicle in route to the city, but the vehicle fled. Officers determined not to follow it in an active pursuit, officials said.

A search warrant was then processed for the stolen car. Shortly after the warrant was recieved, police received a report of a crash at the intersection of 10th and Vine streets in Center City Philadelphia.

Here, the same vehicle that was being sought, struck an ambulance that was headed to a nearby hospital.

The impact, officials said, caused three people to suffer injuries, including the individual that was already being cared for inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

After hitting the ambulance, officials detailed that the stolen vehicle continued on through a fence and into a building that was under construction at that intersection before coming to a stop.

“I got home around 2 a.m. and when I looked outside my window, I literally saw a car hitting the thing and an ambulance over there,” Chinatown resident Andrew Chen told NBC10.

According to police, at least two people fled from the stolen vehicle and they are still being sought.

Three people, a 23-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a third woman were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

All of the impacted vehicles were towed from the scene, according to police.

Officials with the Department of Licenses and Inspections were at the scene on Monday checking the building’s structure, police said.

Warning signs could be seen posted on the building that is supposed to become affordable housing units.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident but, police officials said an investigation is ongoing.

