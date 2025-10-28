Level99 to Bring Interactive Gaming Adventure to King of Prussia Mall

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

The King of Prussia Mall, already renowned as one of the largest shopping destinations in the United States, is set to elevate its entertainment offerings with the arrival of Level99, an innovative gaming center. Scheduled to open in 2027, this 46,000-square-foot venue will combine over 50 life-sized mini-games, team challenges, and interactive experiences, creating a unique “adult playground” that blends video game mechanics with real-world adventure.

Level99 promises more than just gaming—it will feature craft dining options, local art installations, and a vibrant social atmosphere, complete with a selection of craft beers. This experiential concept aims to redefine entertainment at the mall, offering visitors a dynamic space to play, compete, and connect. With its immersive design and diverse activities, Level99 is poised to become a must-visit destination, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the King of Prussia Mall

