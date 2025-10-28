Listen Live
Local

Level99 to bring 'Adult Playground' to King of Prussia Mall

Level99 to Bring Interactive Gaming Adventure to King of Prussia Mall

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Americans Head To The Mall For Holiday Shopping
Source: Mark Makela / Getty

The King of Prussia Mall, already renowned as one of the largest shopping destinations in the United States, is set to elevate its entertainment offerings with the arrival of Level99, an innovative gaming center. Scheduled to open in 2027, this 46,000-square-foot venue will combine over 50 life-sized mini-games, team challenges, and interactive experiences, creating a unique “adult playground” that blends video game mechanics with real-world adventure.

Level99 promises more than just gaming—it will feature craft dining options, local art installations, and a vibrant social atmosphere, complete with a selection of craft beers. This experiential concept aims to redefine entertainment at the mall, offering visitors a dynamic space to play, compete, and connect. With its immersive design and diverse activities, Level99 is poised to become a must-visit destination, adding a fresh layer of excitement to the King of Prussia Mall

MORE KING OF PRUSSIA READS:

RELATED: Hat Gets Women Kicked Out Of King Of Prussia Mall

RELATED: Netflix Plans $903M Mega-Studio in New Jersey; Board Approves Initial Phase

RELATED: Toys ‘R’ Us opening holiday pop-up stores in the Philadelphia region. See where

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Things to do in Philly

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
84 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
98 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close