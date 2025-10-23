Toys ‘R’ Us opening holiday pop-up stores in the Philadelphia region. See where

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

Beloved toy retailer Toys “R” Us is making a seasonal comeback, opening new stores and a series of holiday pop-up stores, including several in the Philadelphia region.

In a news release, the company shared that it is opening nearly 30 new flagship stores and seasonal holiday shops across the country.

The new stores and pop-ups are set to feature an assortment of the season’s most popular brands, from LEGO and Barbie to Hot Wheels, NERF and Paw Patrol.

“Following the tremendous success of our Toys”R”Us flagship stores, we’re thrilled to continue expanding through our partnership with Go! Retail Group,” said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys”R”Us at WHP Global. “This next phase of growth brings the magic of Toys”R”Us to even more communities across the country — just in time for the holidays — and delivers the joyful shopping experience that has made us a trusted destination for generations.”

In the Philadelphia region, one of the pop-up stores will be at the Deptford Mall in Deptford, New Jersey, while the other one will be located at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Flagship Stores:

Chicago Premium Outlets – Aurora, IL – Now Open

Camarillo Premium Outlets – Camarillo, CA

Arundel Mills – Hanover, MD

Jordan Creek – Moines, IA

Westroads Mall – Omaha, NE

Denver Premium Outlets – Thornton, CO

Tanger Outlets Deer Park – Deer Park, New York

Towne East Square – Wichita, KS

Seasonal Holiday Shops:

Great Lakes Crossing – Auburn Hills, MI – Now Open

Grapevine Mills – Grapevine, TX – Now Open

Lakeside Shopping Center – Metairie, LA – Now Open

Tanger Outlets – Nashville, TN – Now Open

Crabtree Valley Mall – Raleigh, NC – Now Open

The Mall in Columbia – Columbia, MD – Now Open

South Plains Mall – Lubbock, TX – Now Open

Westfield Southcenter – Tukwila, WA – Now Open

Station Park – Farmington, UT – Now Open

Deptford Mall – Deptford, NJ

Eastland Mall – Evansville, IN

Mall of New Hampshire – Manchester, NH

Bay Street – Emeryville, CA

Twelve Oaks Mall – Novi, MI

Park Meadows – Lone Tree, CO

North Star Mall – San Antonio, TX

Tanger Outlets – Sevierville, TN

King of Prussia Mall – King of Prussia, PA

Crocker Park – Westlake, OH

Walden Galleria – Buffalo, NY

The comapny shared that more openings will be announced throughout the season. But for the most up-to-date store list, hours and locations you can visit [CLICK HERE].

In 2017, Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy, but the brand has since made a comeback, opening new stores and continuing to expand its reach.