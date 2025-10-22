Listen Live
North Penn High to increase security; student found with gun

North Penn High School to increase security after student found with handgun

Published on October 22, 2025

Parents and students of North Penn High School in Montgomery County were notified on Tuesday that a student was found with a weapon at the school.

A letter from the school’s principal, which was obtained by NBC10, said that police notified the administration that a student may be in possession of a weapon on site on Tuesday.

The letter went on to say that the student was located and a weapon was recovered.

In an update on Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said, the incident unfolded at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday after police learned a student may have been in possession of a firearm on the school’s campus.

When officers arrived at the school, police said, they my a 16-year-old student who was already at the school’s security office.

Officials said the boy was found in possession of an 9mm handgun.

