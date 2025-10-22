North Penn High School to increase security after student found with handgun

Source: Hunter Martin / Getty

Parents and students of North Penn High School in Montgomery County were notified on Tuesday that a student was found with a weapon at the school.

A letter from the school’s principal, which was obtained by NBC10, said that police notified the administration that a student may be in possession of a weapon on site on Tuesday.

The letter went on to say that the student was located and a weapon was recovered.

In an update on Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said, the incident unfolded at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday after police learned a student may have been in possession of a firearm on the school’s campus.

When officers arrived at the school, police said, they my a 16-year-old student who was already at the school’s security office.

Officials said the boy was found in possession of an 9mm handgun.

