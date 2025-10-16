Listen Live
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 18

You deserve!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2025

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps that dropped during an action-packed week dominated by Kirk Franklin’s shenanigan-filled dinner with Ray J, Jonathan Majors, NLE Choppa, and more, Blac Chyna sparking Rob Kardashian reconciliation rumors, Nicki Minaj threatening to pull her upcoming album amid eyebrow-raising reports, Angel Reese extending her winning streak at the glamorous Victoria’s Secret show, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Angel Reese returning to the series after making history at this year’s star-studded Victoria’s Secret show.

The WNBA superstar ripped the runway while rocking two all-pink ensembles as she earned her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings.

Ahead of her iconic moment, Reese opened up about her feelings leading up to the big moment, telling PEOPLE: “I’m ready to swap my Angel Reese 1s for heels on Wednesday night!”

She also recalled her reaction to when she first got the news that she would be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, admitting, “I literally could not stop smiling!”

“It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel,” she continued. “This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Megan Thee Stallion delivering heat along with Chlöe Bailey and Kysre Gondrezick giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Angela Simmons, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPu74mzjzZt/?img_index=1

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPmWBjwDT2-/?hl=en&img_index=1

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPwjfn2k28V/?hl=en&img_index=1

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DP4YoAggb_F/?img_index=1

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DMnnXXfMafq/?hl=en

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DP1uX8gj6R9/?img_index=1

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPw7nxcEus4/?hl=en&img_index=1

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPO12fVEbxt/?hl=en

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPt84r3DlgK/?img_index=5

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPwq9EbATwQ/?img_index=1

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DP2T1zYjP-Y/?hl=en

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DP2XnPqD25n/?img_index=1

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

https://instagram.com/p/DPrnBVEDLtx/?hl=en

The post Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117 appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117  was originally published on bossip.com

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718
More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
82 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close