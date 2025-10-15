PHL among airports refusing to play Noem video on shutdown impact, saying it’s political

Source: DANIEL SLIM / Getty

Several large airports around the country are opting out of to play a DHS mandated video with a message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; in which she blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and its impacts on TSA operations because of its political content.

Airports in Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Seattle and more say the video goes against their airport policy or regulations, which prohibit political messaging in their facilities.

“It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe,” Noem says in the video. “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted.”

The DHS video was made to be at screened Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, where workers have remained on the job despite most employees not getting paid for their work during the now two-week shutdown.

The Transportation Security Administration falls under the Department of Homeland Security. Roughly 61,000 of the agency’s 64,130 employees are required to continue working during the shutdown. The Department said Friday that the video is being rolled out to airports across the country.

A DHS spokeswoman responded the message from Noem’s video, saying that employees have to being subject to their place of work being used as a pawn in ‘political gamesmanship’.

“It’s unfortunate our workforce has been put in this position due to political gamesmanship. Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government,” spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

A Philadelphia Int’l airport worker also shared her remarks on the display of the video, sharing that the airport does not share any content to its flyers that is ‘political in nature’.

“The City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation, owner and operator of Philadelphia International Airport, does not accept or display materials that are political in nature in its facilities,” airport spokesperson Heather Redfern said Tuesday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates JFK International Airport, LaGuardia Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, said it would not air the videos, citing rules against “politically partisan messages.”

