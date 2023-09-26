Flight attendant Found Dead with Cloth in Mouth at Philadelphia Airport Marriott

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia Police are investigating a suspicious case of a flight attendant found dead inside a Marriott hotel room at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police responded to a call from the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.

A 66-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive inside of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew. According to sources, the woman who was found dead was supposed to have checked out two days prior. It is not yet known how the hotel did not realize that she had not checked out.

Police said she was found with a cloth in her mouth. Police also found several unopened bottles of prescription drugs in the hotel room.

Sources said there were no signs of forced entry and no detectable signs of struggle. Homicide detectives are now involved in the mysterious death

