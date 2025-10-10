Listen Live
Local

First Jordan ‘World of Flight’ store in the U.S. debuts in Philly

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nike Air Jordan Store
Source: CFOTO / Getty

The Jordan Brand debuted its first ‘‘World of Flight’ store in the united states. in the city he last dribbled a basketball professionally, Philadelphia.

RELATED: Jordan to open first U.S. World of Flight store in Philadelphia

The stores debut in Philly saw collectors from all over the states camp out overnight to get first dibs on the exclusive merch.

The new World of Flight is Jordan Brand’s sixth flagship retail location and the first in an ambitious plan to grow the Jordan Brand retail experience in the U.S.

“We are going to further unite the energy of Philadelphia with MJ’s greatness,” says Jeremy Bolds, GM, North America, Jordan Brand. “We are looking to serve a community that’s rich in culture and also drives one of the largest basketball-demand markets in the U.S. We will meet and exceed their needs, not only with an incredible Jordan Brand retail experience but also by expanding out with programming — elevating local athletes, artists, creators and fans.”

A public block party was hosted on Arch street between S 16th and S17th street, to commemorate the grand opening. The block was filled with food vendors, a video game station, and hundreds of people crowded around one grand stage.

Philadelphia’s own DJ Nash curated the vibe for the first half of the block party, and turn the tables over to the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff!

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, a Jordan Brand ambassadors, stopped by to embrace the brotherly love and sisterly affection; he even went inside the store and rang up some shoppers.

Check out some of the memorable moments from the ‘World of Flight’ Philly debut below!

Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
R1
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
R1
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
R1
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
R1
Nike Air Jordan Store
CFOTO
SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Things to do in Philly

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close