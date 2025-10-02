Jordan to open first U.S. World of Flight store in Philadelphia

Source: Cheng Xin / Getty

Jordan Brand is announcing the opening of its first U.S. World of Flight location, a one-of-one retail experience centered in basketball culture and steeped in the rich history of Philadelphia — an enduring hotbed of hoops heritage and community.

World of Flight Philadelphia represents Jordan Brand’s pinnacle retail concept, designed to showcase premium Jordan Brand product collections, styling, storytelling and experiences in a warm, soulful space rooted in Jordan’s history as a brand of flight.

The new World of Flight is Jordan Brand’s sixth flagship retail location and the first in an ambitious plan to grow the Jordan Brand retail experience in the U.S., with additional World of Flight locations planned in key cities across the country. The Philadelphia announcement follows the 2024 opening of Nike & Jordan World of Flight Mexico City and previous World of Flight openings in Beijing (2024), Seoul (2023), Tokyo (2023) and Milan (2022).

“As Jordan Brand enters its next era of greatness, we do so with an eye for furthering our connection to our community. World of Flight is a direct portal to our brand and represents the pinnacle of basketball culture,” says Sarah Mensah, President, Jordan Brand. “Opening our first World of Flight door in the United States in Philadelphia, where Michael Jordan played his last game and Jalen Hurts is redefining greatness on the football field, is emblematic of the stories, legacy and achievements we continue to create and uplift.”

World of Flight Philadelphia exists as a vibrant tribute to basketball culture in the City of Brotherly Love, home to a thriving local hoops scene and diehard fans of the hometown 76ers, one of the most storied franchises in the NBA.

Housed in a historic Beaux Arts building constructed in the early 1900s, World of Flight Philadelphia will serve as a destination retail experience, forging authentic connections with fans through community events, exclusive and high-heat product drops, a curated co-creation experience, and the broadest available assortment of Jordan Brand footwear and apparel.

“We are going to further unite the energy of Philadelphia with MJ’s greatness,” says Jeremy Bolds, GM, North America, Jordan Brand. “We are looking to serve a community that’s rich in culture and also drives one of the largest basketball-demand markets in the U.S. We will meet and exceed their needs, not only with an incredible Jordan Brand retail experience but also by expanding out with programming — elevating local athletes, artists, creators and fans.”

The opening deepens Jordan Brand’s longstanding connection to Philadelphia, where the brand named its first class of Wings Scholars in 2015 and continues to work with local Purpose partners, including the Jalen Hurts Foundation, to put greatness in reach for young people throughout the city. Michael Jordan played the final game of his NBA career in Philadelphia in 2003; Jordan Brand co-founder Larry Miller was born and raised there; and Jordan Brand athletes Jalen Hurts and Jared McCain proudly represent the city on the national stage.

“I think it is amazing that Jordan Brand chose Philadelphia for its first World of Flight store in the U.S. — it is a city that has shown me so much love and deserves the best,” says Jordan Brand athlete Jalen Hurts. “Jordan Brand has done so much work supporting youth and organizations in the Philadelphia community over the last 10 years, and now World of Flight is going to be a special experience for everybody that comes through.”

Jordan Brand’s World of Flight Philadelphia opens at 1617 Walnut Street on October 10 at 10 a.m. The opening celebration will include a public Jordan Brand Block Party, featuring exclusive surprises for attendees, beginning at 4 p.m.

