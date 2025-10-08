Listen Live
Hurts, Brown, Smith hold ‘Private meeeting’ after Broncos’ loss

Published on October 8, 2025

The Offensive core of the Philadelphia Eagles huddled together for a private meeting after suffering their first loss of the season to the Denver Broncos.

Barkley and Hurts both discussed the meeting with the media on Tuesday, two days after their private discussion. With diving into details on the conversation, Barkley said the meeting was a “good thing” and emphasized that it was not a traditional players-only meeting where “all hell’s breaking loose.”.

“I felt like that conversation was meant to stay between us, but the focus was all about the team, and I think it was a good thing,” the star running back told reporters. “I would definitely say it wasn’t like a players’ meeting.

“When you hear ‘players’ meeting,’ that’s like all hell’s breaking loose. It wasn’t that at all. But also that we’re teammates, we’re all friends, we’re just having a conversation.”

Barkley also had a significantly less impact than he usually does, rushing for just 30 yards on only six carries — his lowest single-game total since the 2021 season. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year said multiple times that he wished the meeting had not become a talking point.

“I personally wish that wasn’t out there, to be honest,” Barkley said. “But people saw us having a conversation, and they got out there. I don’t think we need to make too much of that. … I mean, we have conversations all the time.

Barkley revealed that althought it was only those three, that the communications between them should be constant.

“In that instance, it was us three. But I talk to [DeVonta Smith], [Smith] talks to A.J., and Lane [Johnson] talks to Jordan [Mailata]. We should be all talking, you know what I mean? But I know people are going to try to make it more than what it is, but it’s not that. And I really don’t want to speak too much on it.”

Hurts also downplayed the meeting, saying it was “really just teammates being teammates.”

“It’s just us talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can and talking about how we move forward as a team so we continue to find ways to win games,” Hurts said.

Despite their star-studded offense that sent four players to last season’s Pro Bowl, the Eagles enter Week 6 with the NFL’s 30th-ranked offense. Philadelphia also is just 31st in the league in passing offense.

