DeVon Franklin on Faith, His New Film, and Finding Love

Published on October 3, 2025

DeVon Franklin The Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

DeVon Franklin recently joined The Morning Hustle to discuss his latest film, his dynamic career, and his personal journey of growth and love. The producer, author, and motivational speaker shared powerful insights, offering an inspiring look into his world.

A major highlight of the conversation was his new Netflix movie, Ruth & Boaz, a modern retelling of the biblical love story. Franklin explained his motivation for the film, noting the lack of great love stories centered on people of color in recent years. He wanted to bring a story of chivalry, service, and authentic love to the screen. The film is the first of a three-picture, faith-based deal with Netflix, created in a powerful partnership with Tyler Perry. Franklin described Perry not just as a partner but as a mentor, comparing him to Mr. Miyagi. Perry encouraged him to take full authority over the project, creating a supportive environment that allowed Franklin’s vision to shine.

The casting was a key element, with Serayah and Tyler Lepley bringing a unique chemistry to the lead roles, and the legendary Phylicia Rashad playing Naomi. Franklin shared how Rashad’s presence elevated the entire set, reminding everyone of her iconic status. The soundtrack, featuring a new song from Babyface and even a prayer track from Franklin himself, is now available for streaming.

On a personal note, Franklin opened up about his own journey with love and relationships. He spoke about the importance of “doing the work” on yourself first, which makes the work in a relationship more manageable and fulfilling. He emphasized that personal growth comes from processing your feelings through therapy, prayer, or journaling. Franklin shared that his own evolving love life paralleled the development of the Ruth & Boaz script, allowing him to pour his authentic experiences into the film. His reflections on compassion and allowing people the grace to navigate their own journeys resonated deeply, providing a message of hope and understanding for all.

