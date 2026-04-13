Offset Returns to Stage in Wheelchair Days After Shooting

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Grammy-nominated rapper Offset made a dramatic return to the stage just days after a shooting left him injured, showing resilience and determination in front of a packed crowd.

Offset appeared at the University of Arkansas’s Rowfest on April 11, less than a week after a gunshot wound sent him to the hospital. He rolled onto the stage in a wheelchair, drawing loud cheers from fans who had followed updates on his recovery.

The artist, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, suffered the injury on April 6 outside a Florida casino after a fight escalated into gunfire. Medical teams treated him for a non-life-threatening wound, and he left the hospital within days to continue his recovery.

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Offset did not let the injury stop his performance. He delivered a high-energy set that included some of his biggest hits, engaging the crowd and maintaining his signature stage presence. At one point, he stood up from the wheelchair and performed on his feet, sending the audience into a frenzy.

Fans captured the moment on social media, where videos quickly spread and sparked praise for his determination. Many supporters applauded his quick return and credited his dedication to his craft.

Offset also addressed fans online following the incident. He thanked supporters for their messages and said he planned to focus on his recovery, family, and music moving forward. His message reflected both gratitude and motivation as he worked through the aftermath of the shooting.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, and officials have already made arrests connected to the altercation that led to the gunfire.

Offset’s return to the stage highlights his commitment to performing despite adversity. His appearance delivered a powerful moment for fans and reinforced his reputation as a relentless entertainer.