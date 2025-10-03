Fans line up at midnight at Target stores for Taylor Swift's album
Fans line up at midnight at Philly-area Target stores for Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl”
Swifties lined up at midnight last night to anticipate the newest album of pop superstar Taylor Swift.
Swift, a Berks County native, released her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” on Friday at midnight. While the album is available for streaming on all major platforms, fans across the country lined up at Target stores and other retailers to buy the physical copies and vinyl.
“We downloaded it. We got the vinyls,” one fan told sources. “We preordered and we came to get a copy of the vinyl.”
Some of the stores gave tickets to fans to hold their place on line.
“She is so talented and she’s an amazing person and it was worth the three-hour wait,” one fan said
In addition to Target, local record stores also saw a boost from the new album, including Latchkey on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia.
“People are coming through to celebrate, to buy the album, they’re getting other albums, they’re getting her entire catalogue which we have here,” revealed an employee at the store. “So, we really appreciate when artists like Taylor make vinyl a priority.”
Swift’s album release also includes a theatrical event featuring the premiere of the music video for her new single “The Fate of Ophelia.”
“The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” will be in movie theaters across the globe on Friday through the weekend, including Landmark Ritz Five in Philly’s Old City neighborhood.
