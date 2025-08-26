Listen Live
Breaking News: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged

Published on August 26, 2025

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

In a stunning Instagram reveal on August 26, 2025, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have confirmed their engagement, thrilling fans worldwide.

Swift shared the news with a heartfelt post featuring an image of Kelce proposing. The pop icon humorously captioned it:

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” – Taylor Swift ( Instagram Post)

Their romance, which began nearly two years ago, has blossomed into one of the most celebrated high-profile relationships in modern pop culture. The couple first sparked romance rumors when Kelce talked about offering Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour in July 2023. They made their public debut as a couple at a Chiefs game in September 2023

Since then, Swift has been a consistent presence at Kelce’s games, including the Super Bowl, and their appearances together—like on Saturday Night Live—have been must-see media moments.

What’s Next for the Happy Couple?

  • Kelce reportedly asked Swift’s father for her hand in marriage, and rumors swirl that a romantic forest proposal was involved
  • Fans and insiders had speculated for months, citing clues like Kelce naming a racehorse “Swift Delivery” and other Easter eggs, though Swift recently emphasized that hidden messages in her work should be interpreted artistically—not personally
  • According to The Sun, the couple is considering Italy as a potential wedding or honeymoon destination.
  • In a touching nod from family, Kelce’s father Ed revealed that Swift is a major source of happiness for his son
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Engaged  was originally published on b1057.com

