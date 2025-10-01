Listen Live
News

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat's Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer's Hair

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer’s Dreadlocks

LeBron James joined Kai Cenat on the final day of his Mafiathon event after gaining over 1 million subscribers. King James cut his locs.

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

LeBron James x Kai Cenat

LeBron James wouldn’t be the first name most would associate with one of the world’s biggest streamers in Kai Cenat, but the future NBA Hall of Fame player was definitely in the building. With Kai Cenat achieving his goal of gaining 1 million subscribers, LeBron James snipped the 23-year-old’s signature dreadlocks at the end of the subathon event.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3, an around-the-clock streaming event that featured celebrities and social media figures from all walks of life, concluded on September 30 after going for a month straight. Cenat teased that he would cut his hair if he hit his subscriber goal, which he did in epic fashion.

LeBron James, also referred to as LeBarber by Cenat, came through the Mafiathon with his daughter, Zhuri James, and snipped Cenat’s dreadlocks one by one. With the cutting of the last strand of hair, the room erupted dramatically, with Cenat posing with his hair as James mugged in the background.

Cenat said that this would be the final Mafiathon of his streaming career.

Photo: Screenshot/Twitch

SEE ALSO

LeBron James Joins Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon, Cuts Streamer’s Dreadlocks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close