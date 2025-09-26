Iron Hill Brewery announces closure of all locations

Source: CasarsaGuru / Getty

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, a Philadelphia-area brewpub chain with more than a dozen locations, announced its permanent closure on Thursday.

The brewery closed multiple locations including: Chestnut Hill on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, Main Street in Newark, Delaware, and Town Center Boulevard in Voorhees, New Jersey, before ultimately filing for bankruptcy and closing all locations.

RELATED: Iron Hill Brewery set to close 3 locations in the region

“It’s so fresh, it’s so fresh, it’s shocking. We need a second,” said Lauren Brown, a now-former employee of the Center City location.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The closure on Market Street is part of a broader shutdown across the entire Iron Hill chain, which includes 15 breweries in multiple states.

The company cited financial difficulties in a message to staff: “Due to ongoing financial challenges, the company has made the difficult decision to file for bankruptcy and regrettably will be permanently closing its doors.”

Jordan Corporal says both he and his girlfriend lost their jobs without warning.

“It is an uprooting, I guess, trying to figure out where to go from here,” Corporal said.

Earlier this month, three other Iron Hill locations closed with little warning.

“Basically, the thing that happened with the other locations a few weeks ago. The same thing happened here.”

Some employees speculate the brewery may have expanded too quickly.

“I’m thinking they just bit off more than they could chew,” Brown said.

Customers were also caught off guard by the sudden closure.

“It be jammed packed in here. I’m very surprised,” said Sam Jenkins of Pennsauken. He and his wife would visit every time they came into the area.

Iron Hill Brewery operated locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Georgia and South Carolina.