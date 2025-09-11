Iron Hill Brewery set to close 3 locations in the region

Source: Elena Popova / Getty

Iron Hill Brewery & Brewery has announced it will close three of its restaurants in the tri-state area.

The locations include Chestnut Hill on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, Main Street in Newark, Delaware, and Town Center Boulevard in Voorhees, New Jersey.

The company says its 16 remaining restaurants across the region will remain open.

In a statement, Iron Hill said the closures are part of its ongoing efforts to adapt to a changing business landscape while focusing on long-term growth and success.

“Our team is deeply committed to creating memorable culinary experiences, award-winning beers and delivering exceptional hospitality,” Mark Kirke, CEO of Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant said in a statement announcing the closure.

“While we are closing a few locations, this is truly part of a larger growth story – we are evolving, strengthening our brand, and positioning Iron Hill for long-term success,”

